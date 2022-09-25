Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

