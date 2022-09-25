Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,555,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,192,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

