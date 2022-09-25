Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

