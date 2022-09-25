Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 398,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 82,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

