Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.16

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.16 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 8090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Aptiv Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

