ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.31

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 35075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

