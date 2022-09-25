Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $15.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth $657,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

