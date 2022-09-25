Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $15.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
