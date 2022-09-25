Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

