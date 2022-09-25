Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $304,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.55.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $92,767.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $92,767.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

