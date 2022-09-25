Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 351 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $88.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.51 and a 1 year high of $109.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

