Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $399,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $68.78 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

