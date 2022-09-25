Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 170.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cognex were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cognex by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,748,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cognex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,735,000 after acquiring an additional 87,678 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cognex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $42.54 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $92.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

