Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

