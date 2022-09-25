Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 132 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 600.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

