Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,121 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

