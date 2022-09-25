Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,691 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

