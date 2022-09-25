Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 326 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.98.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
