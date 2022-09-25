Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 326 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.98.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

