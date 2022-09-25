Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $145.39

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.39 and last traded at $146.07, with a volume of 138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.