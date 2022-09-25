Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $145.39

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABGGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.39 and last traded at $146.07, with a volume of 138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

