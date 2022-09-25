Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $145.39

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.39 and last traded at $146.07, with a volume of 138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asbury Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

