Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.