Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

