Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.
Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
