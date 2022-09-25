Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $564,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,787.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

