Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 1277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

