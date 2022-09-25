Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $193.40 Average PT from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $138.25 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $107.47 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.