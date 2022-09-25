AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.94

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AZZ Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $922.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AZZ by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AZZ by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AZZ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

