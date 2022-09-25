Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after buying an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Stock Down 5.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

