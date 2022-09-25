Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.58

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Banc of California Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 692,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

