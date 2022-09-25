Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.57

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.57 and last traded at $89.60, with a volume of 15839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

