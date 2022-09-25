Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.48

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 227239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

