Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

JPM stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

