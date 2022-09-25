Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

