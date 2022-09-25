Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) shares fell 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.29. 1,002,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,899,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

