Block (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.83 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 99313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Specifically, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $343,525.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $343,525.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,810 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,337. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Block Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

