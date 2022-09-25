Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,669.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,924.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,037.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.04 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

