Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,665.23

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,665.23 and last traded at $1,673.20, with a volume of 6882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,720.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,924.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,037.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.