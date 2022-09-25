Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.09

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 26269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

