Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) PT at $176.20

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 418.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 2.2 %

AMG opened at $115.63 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $109.57 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.