Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $2.50

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 8.5 %

AFLYY stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

