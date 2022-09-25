Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $358.33

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $222.43 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $213.24 and a 12-month high of $726.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,388 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 92.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 377,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,544 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

