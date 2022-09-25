Brokerages Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $9.81

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

