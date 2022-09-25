Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Price Target at C$8.23

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Standpoint Research dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of BTE opened at C$5.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.44.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

