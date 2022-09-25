Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $95.29

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

