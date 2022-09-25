Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$41.27

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cameco Price Performance

CCO stock opened at C$34.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 229.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$23.03 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$558.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

