Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $211.38

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.11 on Thursday. F5 has a 1 year low of $141.91 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.22.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

