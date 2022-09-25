Brokerages Set Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT at $660.00

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $660.00.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.94%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

