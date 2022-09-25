Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Price Target at $145.18

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Business Machines Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $122.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

