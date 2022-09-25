Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $102.33

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $83.71 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

