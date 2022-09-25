Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $151.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.25.
NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday.
Novavax Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.65. Novavax has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $257.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 45.1% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
