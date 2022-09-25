Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $151.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.65. Novavax has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $257.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 45.1% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

