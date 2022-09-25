Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$46.90

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. Insiders purchased a total of 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $727,404 over the last ninety days.

Parkland Stock Down 2.3 %

About Parkland

PKI stock opened at C$29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$29.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.72.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

