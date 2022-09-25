Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $91.00

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TechTarget by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $11,451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

