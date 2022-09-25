Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $91.00

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TechTarget Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Featured Stories
