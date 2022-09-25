Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Price Target at $74.22

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Timken Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Timken by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.